Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.75.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$107.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.30. The stock has a market cap of C$114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$69.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Insiders have sold 327,999 shares of company stock worth $32,308,529 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

