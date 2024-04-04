Zacks Research Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $254.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

