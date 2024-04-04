ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0941 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0941 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $873,574.94 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00070781 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00041444 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00019415 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.