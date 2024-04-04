Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

