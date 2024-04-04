Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39. Zura Bio has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

