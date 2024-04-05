1,057 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 0.2 %

Landstar System stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. The stock had a trading volume of 51,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,924. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.