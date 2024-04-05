1,140 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Purchased by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 378,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,376.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 917,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,691,000 after purchasing an additional 896,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,812,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.