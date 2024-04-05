11,966 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,795,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 443,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,684. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

