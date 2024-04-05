12,018 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,427 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 1,782,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $9,905,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 934.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 826,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

