12,173 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.