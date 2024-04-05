12,173 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.
AT&T Price Performance
T opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.