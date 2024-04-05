1,259 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG stock opened at $178.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

