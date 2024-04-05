1,369 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $233.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

