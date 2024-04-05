15,481 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.