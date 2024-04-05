1,932,553 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,932,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $430,090,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Lowe’s Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $238.80. The company had a trading volume of 647,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,360. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

