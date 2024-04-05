20,418 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.