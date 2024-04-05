230,114 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,154,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.19% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter valued at $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on RVTY

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 251,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,563. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.