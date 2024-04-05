26,841 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 299,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

