27,431 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,370. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.