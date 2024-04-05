2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

Get 2U alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWOU

2U Stock Up 2.8 %

2U stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. 2U has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $255.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. Research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,759,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 225,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 981,368 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,331 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 2U by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

2U Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.