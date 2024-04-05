331 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $647.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.79. The stock has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $11,958,493 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

