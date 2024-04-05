36,370 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,839,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,492,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,521,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

RSPT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 193,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,424. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $35.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

