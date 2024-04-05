3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $78.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

