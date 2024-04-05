3M (NYSE:MMM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.70

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 1492659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

