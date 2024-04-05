3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 1.3% Higher

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.70 and last traded at $94.09. 1,637,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,206,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.10.

Get 3M alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.