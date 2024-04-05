4,180 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.2% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY traded up $11.51 on Friday, reaching $779.59. 1,432,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $747.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $644.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $363.04 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market cap of $740.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

