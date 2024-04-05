5,212 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,817,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

