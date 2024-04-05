64,326 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,889,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $358.25. The stock had a trading volume of 971,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

