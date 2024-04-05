8,905 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,766. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

