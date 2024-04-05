89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 169.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,348. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,762,000 after buying an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in 89bio by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $22,340,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

