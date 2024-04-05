9,554,765 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Peavine Capital LLC

Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,554,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,142,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 56.3% of Peavine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peavine Capital LLC owned 0.89% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

