A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 591.75 ($7.43) and last traded at GBX 587 ($7.37), with a volume of 107080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 582 ($7.31).

Specifically, insider Julie A. Barr acquired 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.05). In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 2,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,220 ($14,084.86). Also, insider Julie A. Barr bought 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £496.32 ($623.05). Insiders purchased 179 shares of company stock worth $94,803 over the last ninety days. 34.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.55) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £654.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,946.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 542.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.21.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

