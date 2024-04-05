AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.970-11.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.97-11.17 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
AbbVie Stock Down 5.3 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.