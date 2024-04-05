AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.970-11.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.97-11.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.06. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

