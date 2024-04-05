Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.59. 147,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 889,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 485,798 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 731.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 257,516 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 508,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 131,836 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 113.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $1,803,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.