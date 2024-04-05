Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.59. 147,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 159,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Trading Halts Explained
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.