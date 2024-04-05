abrdn (LON:ABDN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $136.20

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.20 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 2625208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.60 ($1.77).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABDN
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.76), for a total value of £51,100 ($64,147.63). 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
