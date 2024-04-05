Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 62,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 218,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Acacia Research
Acacia Research Stock Down 3.2 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 634.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 317,119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Acacia Research
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acacia Research
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.