Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 62,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 218,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 634.2% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 367,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 317,119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 554,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

