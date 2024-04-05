Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.88) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.84) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.39 on Monday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $628.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

