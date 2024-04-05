Acrivon Therapeutics’ (ACRV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ACRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACRV opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Acrivon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

