Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATNM. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.72.

ATNM opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

