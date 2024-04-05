Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $494.71 and last traded at $497.65. 461,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,595,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

The stock has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 253.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

