AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADTH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTH

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.80 million, a PE ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.25.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter worth $15,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdTheorent by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 655,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,993,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.