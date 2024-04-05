Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $11,584,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $165.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $268.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.