Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.05 and last traded at $180.78. Approximately 21,798,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 76,749,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

The stock has a market cap of $268.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 16,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 46,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

