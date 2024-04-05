Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 1,127,361 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 279,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$146.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

