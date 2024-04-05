Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 14,547 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $4,671,000.

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.35 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

