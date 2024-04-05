Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 27,079 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 107.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,281,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

