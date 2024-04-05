Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 1,158 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

