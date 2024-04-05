Advisory Alpha LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

