Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 30,833 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,033,000 after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,226,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 408,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $67.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1998 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

