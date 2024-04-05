Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 53,169 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.18% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $45,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

