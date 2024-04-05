Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

