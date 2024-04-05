Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.